CALIFORNIA CITY – The city secured more than $500,000 in CARES Act funding June 8, designed to help states, counties and cities across the U.S. navigate the impact of COVID-19.
The funding was originally approved and signed by the federal government back in March 2020. The Kern County Board of Supervisors allocated millions to incorporated cities like California City, that did not receive funding directly from the federal government. Neighboring cities have already allocated and spent their funding. California City will have until the end of the year to use all its funding.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said the funding will mainly go towards reimbursing the city for expenses used to solve issues found during the pandemic. Namely, with the city’s online presence.
A ransomware attack back in late May left all city staff with slow response times on their computers and lagging email servers, an issue that they are still working to fix.
O’Laughlin said there will be further discussion on how the money can be used.
“We are still working on what is eligible and what is not,” O’Laughlin said. “The funding has to be reimbursable. We’ve found weaknesses in our COVID-19 delivery, in addition to how we function online.”
There was some confusion on why Cal City received its funding so late into the year, but according to city staff and members of the community, it was a decision made by the last council. Some members did not believe the city was in a state of emergency as declared by Governor Gavin Newsom and decided not to take the funds.
City manager Anna Linn confirmed with Kern County that Cal City would be able to use the funding as usual. With coronavirus issues as a focus, she plans to get more vaccine information with the public.
“A lot of people are still against getting the vaccine, but I want people to at least have information so they can make an education decision,” Linn said. “We’re going to partner with the MLK Initiative.”
#MLKcommUNITY is a coalition through the Circle of Life Development Foundation in Bakersfield.
Founder and Chair, Arleana Waller said the goal is to get canvassers on the ground to speak with community members one-on-one. Their target audience will be African Americans, after Waller was informed, the demographic was the lowest in vaccinations.
“We want to empower the community with as much information as possible,” Waller said. “We’ll come in, meet residents and answer questions. We’ll also have digital canvases to prepare everyone to make the best decision.”
Waller said they hope to work with churches and really listen to concerns people have.
“We want to send trusted messengers, with people who look like them. I want to convey to California City that you don’t have to look at us as outsiders. We understand there’s a mistrust, a lack of engagement, a lack of education. Look at us as a partner.”
The #MLKcommUNITY will give a presentation to the California City Council on July 13.
