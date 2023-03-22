Important update on IRS resources for SB, LA & Kern Counties

“After many hours advocating with the IRS on your behalf, a new update was issued on Friday granting tax relief to all counties impacted by the March winter storms. This includes an extension on individual and business tax filings and tax payments until Oct. 16, the option to claim disaster-related casualty losses on your ’22 or ’23 federal income tax returns, and more.” – Rep. Obernolte via social media here.
FOR YOUR BACKGROUND - The following resources from the IRS are now available for ALL taxpayers in San Bernardino, Los Angeles, and Kern Counties. More information can be found for this specific disaster response from the IRS here. Please note, this advisory is separate from several others issued for California’s January winter storms. Rep. Obernolte’s emergency resources landing page is located here and linked at the top of our website homepage for those attempting to navigate to it via search.
