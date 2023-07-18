NORTH EDWARDS – The Muroc Joint Unifies School District and the Boron Chamber of Commerce has announced that their July meetings has been cancelled due to summer vacation; the school board regularly scheduled meeting will take place on Aug. 14th at 5pm inside the meeting room at the former Robert McGowen High School in North Edwards and the Boron Chamber of Commerce will meet again on Aug. 8th at 5pm inside the Ron Brady Media Room at the Boron Aerospace Museum.
The board of trustees and members of the Boron Chamber of Commerce wishes everyone a happy and safe summer and we will see all of you on Aug. 8th and Aug. 14th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.