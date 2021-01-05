The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
36-year old Lovener K. Gettie was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on Dec. 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
30-year old Edward L. Williams was arrested in Los Angeles County (Pasadena Police) on Dec. 5th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License.
32-year old Troy C. Nelson was arrested on Dec. 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Disturbing the Peace by Fighting, Drive While License Suspended and Evading Peace Officer.
36-year old Ricky C. Johnson was arrested on Dec. 10th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Unregistered Vehicle.
37-year old Julio Carrillodeleon was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of Battery on Person.
31-year old Tearon P. Moore was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 11th on Suspicion of Receive /Etc. Known Stolen Property over $200 and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
42-year old Jacob Shay was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Dec. 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
62-year old Viboon Roongfangarm was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Dec. 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
55-year old Tondalaya Larkin was arrested in Los Angeles County (West Los Angeles CHP) on Dec. 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
35-year old Robert J. Rodarte was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff)) on Dec. 27th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
25-year old Albenzamore Thomas was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
32-year old Ricardo Padilla was arrested in Alameda County (Alameda County Sheriff) on Dec. 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent and Burglary – Other.
25-year old Michelle Vaughn was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dc. 29th on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation.
