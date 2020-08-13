California Highway Patrol and firefighters from California City, Mojave and Rosamond are responding to a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 58 near Mojave at around 1:16 p.m., according to CHP reports.
According to preliminary CHP reports, officers received reports of a gray double cab pickup truck weaving all over the roadway and conducting several U-turns before it attempted exited on to Exit 172, heading onto a dirt road where it rolled over.
CHP officers were dispatched along with engines from California City Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department in Mojave and Rosamond.
The incident resulted in at least one fatality. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
