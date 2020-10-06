EL PASO, TEXAS – A lifelong Boron resident was killed in a motorcycle accident in East El Paso, Texas; 21-year old Samuel David Birmingham died as a result of injuries he received in the accident, which occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30th in the 7800 block of Gateway Blvd. East.
According to a press release issued by the El Paso Police, “Special Traffic Investigations was called to assist Mission Valley Regional Command Officers with a traffic fatality involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed that 32-year old El Paso resident Aaron Lopez was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza eastbound in the 7800 block of Gateway Blvd approaching the intersection of Giles. Lopez reportedly driving at a high rate of speed entered the intersection on a red light and collided with a 2014 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle driven by Birmingham. Birmingham who was wearing a helmet and protective vest was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The collision was so severe that it caused the motorcycle to fracture into multiple pieces; Lopez was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Investigators believe the contributing factors to the accident were that Lopez failed to stop at the red light and was operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed; the investigation is continuing and charges are expected to be filed against Lopez”.
Birmingham was a 2017 Boron High School graduate and a Specialist in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Bliss living in El Paso at the time of the accident. A Boron Community candlelight vigil is scheduled for U.S. Army Specialist Birmingham and services are pending.
