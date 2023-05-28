BORON – The Boron branch of the Kern County Library has announced that they’ll be holding a summer reading program for kids ages 2-18 years old. The program will be held at the library during the months of June and July and a free lunch will be provided from 11:30am to 12:30pm inside the library.
“Take the Summer Challenge” is a program that encourages children to read 10 books for read for 10 hours; participants will receive a free book from Friends of the Kern County Library Inc as well as other prizes while supplies last. Everyone ages 0-100 is encouraged to take part, including parents with their children.
The library is located at 26967 Twenty Mule Team Rd and open on Fridays from 11am to 6pm; for more information on this or upcoming events, contact the library during normal operating hours.
