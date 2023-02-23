The Muroc Joint Unified School District held their regular board meeting on Monday, February 13th beginning at 5:00 PM inside the boardroom. After roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting got underway.
Under Approval of Agenda - Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the agenda; motion carried.
Under Public Comments - none given
Under Reports - Reports were given concerning the Muroc Education Association, the California School Employees Association, Principals report was given, construction updates were given, Assistant Superintendent update was given, the Superintendent update was given and the board of trustees each gave reports.
Under Consent Agenda - Broc Job motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to approve the following consent items: adoption of meeting minutes from January 9th, Student Body Account Reports from Boron Jr. Sr. High School for Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023 and Branch Elementary for Jan. 2023, Deposit and Transactions: reports from Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, Accounts Payable Reports: reports from Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, Adoption of Resolution #2-23-01 National School Breakfast Week (March 6-10, 2023), Approval of 2022-23 Consolidated Application; Phase II, Approval of 2022-23 School Accountability Report Cards, Agreement for Professional Services by-Katelyn Macchia, Boron Sports Schedules for Jr. Sr. High Baseball/Softball, High School Track and Jr. High Soccer, Change March Board Meeting from March 13th to March 20th, Personnel Actions as far as Classified Resignations, Changes to Classified Assignments, Classified Employees, Certificated Stipends, Classified Substitutes, Resolution #2-23-02 addition of Position of Classified Services and Resolution #2-23-03; increase of Classified Services, District Volunteers, Resolution #2-23-04; Sara Schulze, Academic Advisor, Certificated Appointments and Certificated Stipends.
Under Action Agenda – A; Consideration/Possible Action for Adoption of Resolution #2-23-05 Participation in Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District 2023 DMV Grant Program (Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve; motion carried), B; Consideration/Possible Action for Resolution #2-23-06 Participation in Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District Lower Emission School Bus Program (Broc Job motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to approve; motion carried), C; Consideration/Possible Action for Acceptance of Annual Audit Report from Jeannette L. Garcia & Associates for Fiscal Year ending June 30th, 2022 (Teresa DAvies motioned and Broc Job seconded to accept; motioned carried), D; Consideration/Possible Action for Revised Tentative Agreement MJUSD and CSEA Chapter #340 (Broc Job motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to approve; motion carried), E; Consideration/Possible Action for Tentative Agreement: MEA (Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve; motion carried), F; Consideration/Possible Action for Proposal for New High School Courses (Evelyn Mizell motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve; motion carried), G; Consideration/Possible Action for First Reading and Adoption of Board Policy BP 5144.1 (suspension and expulsion/due process), Broc Job motioned and Matt Carter seconded to adopt; motion carried, H; Consideration/Possible Action for Cast Vote in 2023 CSBA Delegate Assembly Election (Matt Carter motioned and Broc Job seconded to adopt; motion carried).
Under Closed Session Action – the board went into Closed Session to discuss employment agreements for unrepresented employees and after returning to open session, Superintendent Employment Agreement (Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve; motion carried), Assist. Superintendent of Student Services (Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve; motion carried) and Assist. Superintendent of Business Services (Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve; motion carried).
Under Public Comments after Closed Session -
The board announced that the next meeting will be held on March 20th; Evelyn Mizell motioned and Broc Job seconded to adjourn the meeting at 6:34pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.