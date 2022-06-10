Team Museum on June 4th, 2022. The farmers market took place from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and was sponsored by the 20 Mule Team Museum. Several vendors from around the area turned out to showcase their wares as well as cook meals for people who attended. The weather was somewhat windy; however, it didn't stop the vendors and attendees from coming out to this first ever event in Boron. The Boron Farmer Market turned out to be bigger than expected, and was a huge success; 25 local vendors turned out for the event.
Vendors for the event included T.J. Miller with vegetable plants, Flores Produce who had a produce truck with fresh fruits and vegetables, barbecue chicken and pork, Christina Romero who made tamales nachos, hamburgers, hotdogs, glorified nachos toffee, handmade crafts, jewelry and so much more.
Jerry Gallegos, who is president of the 20 Mule Team Museum Committee, was busy doing what he does best; taking visitors on guided tours throughout the museum and the ground while Vice President Mitch Naka’hiki and volunteer docent Dave. stayed at the counter helping customers.
Domingo Gutierrez stopped by to say hello to everyone as well as get some barbecue to go; we were able to catch up with Domingo as he was leaving and this was what he had to say. “I'm really glad to see the community coming together to support local vendors. We need to look at Boron. As a team. The vendors at the farmers market are what I would consider the 20 mules' part of the team. We all need to work together and support local businesses”.
A shopper who came by toward the end of the event stated, “I think this is a wonderful idea. I talked to several people. And they said they hope it continues. I'm people were even saying they wanted it on a weekly basis”.
The next Boron farmer's market soon to be known as the Boron Swap Meet is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate the community of Boron and the Twenty Mule Team Museum on their first ever Boron Farmers Market and wishes all of you continued success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.