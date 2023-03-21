DECEDENT’S NAME: Cindy Rosales
CASE #: 2023-00826
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tehachapi, CA
AGE: 20 years
TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: March 14, 2023
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1530 hours
LOCATION: Westbound State Route 58, east of Bealville Road, Caliente, CA
DATE OF DEATH: March 14, 2023
TIME OF DEATH: 1530 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY:California Highway Patrol
DETAILS: Cindy Rosales was the operator of a vehicle that lost control and overturned at the location mentioned above. She was confirmed deceased at the scene from her injuries.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION:California Highway Patrol
PHONE: (661) 396-6600
