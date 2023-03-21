DECEDENT’S NAME: Cindy Rosales

CASE #: 2023-00826

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tehachapi, CA     

AGE: 20 years

TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality                  

DATE OF INCIDENT: March 14, 2023  

TIME OF INCIDENT: 1530 hours   

LOCATION: Westbound State Route 58, east of Bealville Road, Caliente, CA

DATE OF DEATH: March 14, 2023 

TIME OF DEATH: 1530 hours  

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene                 

INVESTIGATING AGENCY:California Highway Patrol          

DETAILS: Cindy Rosales was the operator of a vehicle that lost control and overturned at the location mentioned above. She was confirmed deceased at the scene from her injuries.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION:California Highway Patrol                           

PHONE: (661) 396-6600

