The Extreme Tour is coming to California City on Wednesday, August 16, from 6-10 pm in the West Best Pizza parking lot located at 8209 California City Blvd. This is a FREE event and open to people of all ages.
The Extreme Tour features bands, live music, action sports, and more. The Extreme Tour has been active for over 30 years. Their goal with the event is to use music to help create a safe and appealing setting where diverse members of the community can come together, and where people in need can be connected with resources and organizations who can help meet those needs. Attendees will experience competitions, comedy, audience participation games, and giveaways.
More information about this event can be found at www.theextremetour.com or by calling 760.338.3633.
The Extreme Tour is hosted by Desert Song Foursquare Church, First Baptist Church of California City, New Life Assembly of God, and West Best Pizza.
