The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 37-year old Stewart Bibby was scheduled to appear on Aug. 5th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked and Unregistered Vehicle.
According to court records, 47-year old Kuldeep Singh appeared on Aug. 6th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury, Vehicle Manslaughter: Non-Alcohol/Non Gross Negligence – Unlawful Act and Stop Sign: Failure to Stop at Limit Line/Cross Walk or Entrance which was continued until Sept. 23rd.
According to court records, 33-year old Ronalee Stanberry was scheduled to appear on Aug. 6th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Looting by Petty Theft, Petty Theft and Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and a Felony Arraignment on the charge of Vandalism: $400 or More.
According to court records, 59-year old Paul VanGelder was scheduled to appear on Aug. 6th for a Return on B/W: FTA Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, a AVOP – Failure to Report for Commitment on the charge of (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance (pled No Contest on June 6, 2019: sentenced to 90 days in jail and Summary Probation for 3 years), and a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive w/out License and Unregistered Vehicle.
According to court records, 44-year old Justin Clements appeared on Aug. 10th for a Proof of Compliance on the charge of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia (he pled No Contest on July 6, 2018 and was sentenced to 5 days in jail, fined $611 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years).
According to court records, 30-year old Subrina McCraw appeared on Aug. 10th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Revocation Hearing and Pre-Preliminary Hearing/Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison/Jail/Etc, Shoplifting and 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia; all were continued until Sept. 8th.
According to court records, 25-year old Crystal Suprak appeared on Aug. 11th for a Status Conference on the charge of Arson: Structure/Forest (she pled No Contest on Sept. 9, 2015 and sentenced to 3 years Formal Probation); Suprak has been released from custody.
According to court records, 49-year old Lisa Bohl appeared on Aug. 18th for a continued Pre-Revocation Hearing and Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault on Person w/Force: Great Bodily Injury Likely and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize (pled No Contest on July 20, 2018 and sentenced to 3 years Formal Probation); which was continued until Sept. 24th.
According to court records, 39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared on Aug. 18th for a continued Readiness Hearing and Jury Trial on the charges of Carjacking, Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Reporting and Conspire to Commit a Crime which was continued until Sept. 8th; Fourdyce also appeared for a continued Status – Violation of Mandatory Supervision and Jury Trial on the charges of Grand Theft: Property, Transport/Etc Controlled Substance and Violation of Post Release Supervision which was also continued until Sept. 8th.
According to court records, 33-year old Johnny Maclean appeared on Aug. 21st for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (old code 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm which was continued until Oct. 21st.
According to court records, 35-year old Ryan Thatcher appeared on Aug. 20th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Under Influence of Spec. Control Substance: Possess Firearm, 3 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public, Peace Officer/EMT,(USE HS 11350(A)>MISD>2020) Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, and (USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance; all were continued until Oct. 20th.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Rodriguez appeared on Aug. 28th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charge of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury which was continued until Sept. 23rd; 25-year old Hiroo Gotoh Rodriguez also appeared on Aug. 28th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury, Unregistered Vehicle, Drive w/out License, No Insurance, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT and False Imprisonment which was also continued until Sept. 23rd.
According to court records, 40-year old David Terrill appeared in a Bakersfield courtroom on Aug. 28th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, 2 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Evading Peace Officer, Operate Motorcycle w/out Helmet, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Possess/Use of Tear Gas Weapon, Willful Cruelty to Child, Obstruct/Resist Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT and Using Personal Identifying Information of Another which was continued until Oct. 27th.
According to court records, 33-year old Sean Torres was scheduled to appear on Aug. 28th for a Summary Judgment on the charges of Vandalism: $400 or More and Grand Theft: Property.
