No one in history has been more fascinating than Amelia Earhart; her mysterious disappearance raised many conspiracy theories and even to this day, no one knows for sure what happened to the American aviator. Here's a short story of Amelia Earhart in her early years and legacy as we celebrate Women's History Month. The following information is from Wikipedia, Aerospace: Amelia Earhart 1897-1937 and Lady Lindy: Amelia Earhart's Life History.
Amelia Earhart was born on July 24, 1897 in Atchison, Kansas and disappeared over the Pacific Ocean on July 2, 1937; she was declared legally dead on Jan. 5, 1939 after her husband George P. Putman went to court. Earhart was an American aviation pioneer and author of many books; she set many speed records, was one of the first aviators to promote commercial air travel, was instrumental in the formation of the "Ninety-Nines" which is an organization for female pilots and was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
Earhart became the first female passenger to cross the Atlantic by airplane in 1928 and in 1932, she piloted a Lockheed Vega 5B aircraft non-stop solo transatlantic flight becoming the first woman to do so. In 1935, she became a visiting faculty member of Purdue University as an advisor to aeronautical engineering and a career counselor to female students; she was also a member of the National Women's Party and a early supporter of the Equal rights Amendment.
In 1937, Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan attempted to fly around the globe in a Purdue-funded Lockheed Model 10 Electra aircraft; they disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean near Howland Island on July 2, 1937 on one of the final legs of the flight; Earhart was 39 years old when she disappeared.
In 1968, Earhart was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame and in 1973, she was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame; she has numerous memorials named in her honor and is ranked 9th on Flyings' list of "51 Heroes of Aviation".
Earhart's accomplishments in aviation have inspired a generation of female aviators including more than 1,000 women pilots of the Womens' Air Force Services (WASP) who ferried military aircraft, towed gliders, flew target practice aircraft and served as transport pilots during World War II. The home in which Earhart was born is now the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum and is maintained by the Ninety-Nines who are an international group of female pilots of whom Earhart was the first elected President.
