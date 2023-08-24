The free monthly aviation event hosted by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation at Mojave Air & Spaceport at ‘Rutan Field’ was held on August 19th even though oncoming rain storms were forecasted later in the afternoon.
Scott Glaser gave a presentation about “Being Aviators - The Restoration of Aviation Fundamentals in Pilot Training.”
Glaser is President and CEO of Aerospace Operations, LLC, also CEO of The Airmanship Foundation and Chief Test Pilot for TACAIR (Tactical Air Support).
Tactical Air Support, Inc. provides domestic and international “Center of Excellence” level training and advisory services in tactical aviation, while supporting U.S. interests. When the most qualified, current, and combat-experienced military aviation experts in the industry are needed – the industry turns to Tactical Air.
He grew up in Western PA flying his Dad’s Navion and Beech Debonair. He learned turns about a point over Three Rivers Stadium while his Dad watched Steelers games. Scott worked his way
through the FAA rating system looking to fly higher performance aircraft in more dynamic environments.
“Aerospace has always been my passion. Whether flying the vehicles or developing new teams and technologies, my drive has always been to lead our race's ability to break the chains of gravity. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of some of the world's most leading edge aerospace projects,” Glaser said.
“Every endeavor has been successful both for the programs and for myself personally. I strive every day to push both my own envelope and that of whatever project I am fortunate enough to be working on, safely, efficiently and aggressively. Aerospace is still a young science and I look forward to each day's opportunities personally and for our society as a whole,” he said.
Glaser owns a Yak-50, which he flew in for Plane Crazy Saturday and a Yak-52. Both are Russian built aircraft.
His talk stressed the importance of striving for excellence, not just the minimum requirements. Over the years, it seems that the requirements to obtain a pilot’s license has been lowered. Glaser cited statistics that show the need for more training in how to get out of unusual attitudes in an aircraft. Recovering from a spin or stall recovery is especially important.
“Airplanes want to fly,” Glaser said. Often the pilot will insert control inputs that make matters worse and the airplane is being asked to do things that go against what it was designed to do.
Many in the audience were not pilots, yet they found this presentation to be informative and interesting.
Glaser has a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania and earned his PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.