EAST KERN COUNTY - The East Kern branches of the Kern County Library will be holding special events for everyone during the month of May. The following is a list of libraries and their events for the entire month.
BORON - The Boron Branch of the Kern County Library will be holding Lego Club on Friday, May 5th at 4pm. They invite everyone to come and show off their building skills and build a Lego creation with them. On Friday May 19th, Family and Friends board games will be held all day long. Try out the library's collection of board games and bring your friends or make new ones while you play board games; Uno Attack Game Night will also be held on May 19th beginning at 4pm, come and play Uno Attack with us. On Friday, May 26th, beginning at 4pm is Crafternoon; knitting embroidery or maybe crochet? Are you working on a fun project that you want to work on with others? Bring it down to the library and work on it with us. Upcoming events for the Boron library; on Friday, June 2nd, the Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff will be held all day that the Boron Library for Summer Reading Kickoff. Make sure that you sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge in the library or on Beanstack, on Friday, June 23rd beginning at 11:45am, Tie Dye a Tote will be held; Magic of Josiah will also be held on Friday, June 23rd, join us for a magical time with Josiah the Magician; Family Karaoke begins the 3pm June 23rd, come to the library, sing or cheer on others.
CALIF. CITY – The California City Branch of the Kern County Library held Lego Club at 4pm on May 3rd for children ages 6-11, Family Storytime and Craft began at 11am and Painting the Greats: Grant Wood’s American Gothic began at 4pm on May 4th, on May 10th, Poetry Night begins at 4pm with Blackout poetry; May 11th will see Family Storytime and Crafting beginning at 11am. May 17th the Family and Family board games will be held all day. May 18th is Toddler Storytime and Crafts beginning at 11am and Candle Making 101 beginning at 4pm for adults 19 years and older. On May 24th. Crafternoon begins at 4pm for adults 19 and older, on May 25th Family Storytime and Crafts begin at 11:30am for early learners, zero to five years.
MOJAVE – The Mojave Branch of the Kern County Library saw Family Storytime and Crafts beginning at noon on May 1st for early learners 0 to five years of age and Lego Club beginning at 4pm; on May 2nd. Paint the Greats: Grant Wood’s American Gothic began at 4pm, on May 8th, Family Storytime and Crafts again began beginning at noon, on May 9th, Poetry Night at 4pm with Blackout Poetry, on May 15th, it's back to Toddler Storytime and Crafts beginning at noon with Family and Friends Board games being held all day long. On May 16th, Game night begins at 4pm with a game called Scattergories, on May 22nd, we will see Family Storytime and Crafts beginning at noon and on May 23rd, it’s Crafternoon time again beginning at 4pm.
