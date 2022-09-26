View Online
 
 
  
News Release  
The Kern County Library & Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services
present the Hope & Recovery Art Show and Events!
 
 
In support of Suicide Prevention Awareness, Kern County Library is partnering with Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services to present a traveling art show with programming events that focus on themes of hope, addiction, recovery, and suicide. Local artists from Creative Crossing Co-Create have painted original art pieces for this collaboration and aim to provoke thought through self-reflection and focus on hope and positive messages. 
 
The participating branches are: Beale, Arvin, Delano, Kern River Valley, Rosamond, Rathbun, Southwest, Frazier Park, and Wilson. The art will be available for viewing in two week periods, and the hosting branch will offer programming and events related to the themes of the artwork. Our goal is to shift public perception, spread hope, and share vital information to residents by ensuring they have access to resources they need for prevention as well as to seek help.
 
To see the entire traveling art show schedule, programming, and events click here

