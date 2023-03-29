CALIF. CITY – A meeting of the Calif. City Parks and Recreation took place on the evening of March 20th inside the council chambers at city hall and started around 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call (one member absent), the Pledge of Allegiance and adoption of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Consent Calendar - All items on the consent calendar are considered changing, noncontroversial, and really approved by one motion. There's no commissioners, staff or public member wishes to comment or ask questions. Public comments are to be limited to three minutes; a roll-call vote is required; January, February and March minutes will be on April's agenda.
Under Public Business from the Floor – none reportable currently.
Under Presentations – none reportable currently.
Under Continued Business – CB1: discussion was heard concerning a town hall meeting that was held on Saturday, March 25th from 10am to 1pm at the Community Center in Central Park concerning the 5-Year Plan they discussed earlier in the year.
Under New Business – NB1: City Business Licenses for Special Events; considerable discussion from both commissioners and the public was heard concerning business licenses within Calif. City. The commission stated that anyone who sells any product must have a city business license. They also informed everyone in attendance that if they wanted to do business within the city, forms are available at city hall, NB2 – Shade Structure near Tennis Courts; discussion was heard from commissioners and public concerning the state of the shade awning near the tennis courts; awning needs to be removed because it poses a danger to the public and is not safe.
Public Comment- I had a question, so just for public understanding; when it comes to the farmers market now, we're only issuing temporary business licenses, right? I'm just making sure that people that participate in the farmers market are not required to get a general business license; they're only receiving a temporary business license as indicated in our municipal code So, it says for farmers markets that the only thing that's required for them is a temporary business license. I just want to make sure.
Public Speaker - I want to thank you all for continuing to do such a great job for the Parks and Rec and I we're kind of lumping into multiple things here. As far as the action items; I had a couple of comments. Number one, on your 5-year plan, you all had been doing a lot of good work on coming up with a good five-year plan. Unfortunately, it was overridden by the Council to put in a Skate Park which was your priority and yes, that's moving forward, that's water under the bridge and Splash Pad would have been so much better and helpful to a lot of people and the other comment about the 5-year plan, just so you all know your town hall meeting on the 25th is not on the city website. So, I would suggest that you get with all of them and have them put that on there for you; maybe we'll get a few more people to provide input. Second topic; if something's in dangerous condition, we need to remove it, get rid of the hazard condition. We have a continuing problem with that bridge, and heaven forbid, some of those kids get hurt on that bridge because of its state of disrepair.
Under Staff Announcements and Reports - Staff commented that Central Park is in desperate need of Certified Lifeguards for the upcoming summer months, volunteers are currently being recruited for the upcoming Tortoise Days celebration and Parks and Rec has recently been approved for $600 for a Skate Park and had begun working with the City Engineer; they are also beginning the first steps to get it going.
Under Central Park Operations – Staff reported that programs continued including adult aerobics, the walking club, ABC Learning and kids art class; they are also currently working on preparing for summer camp; they’re also attempting to recruit potential lifeguards, We Got Next Sports reported to staff that they continue to be a positive force in the sports arena, the Planning Department has approved the stage structure at the community garden for use, the Arts Commission is offering Paint N Sips on the third Saturday of every month and will hopefully be partnering with the Parks Department in order to bring a Drama Club for kids that are interested, “New Class Line Dancing” will be starting every Thursday evening beginning at 6pm; cost is $5/per class or $20/monthly and is taught by Leah.
Public Speaker - Just a quick question on the Skate Park, where is the drainage system going to work for it? I don't know how the city was going to address that.
Commissioner - The people that we are hiring to build the Skate Park are understanding of those and will make the best use of the site, having built thousands of these parks across the United States.
Public Speaker - Good evening once again, as long as you're on the top of the Skate Park; I know that it's been pushed through by people on the council, but the problem is that they're not addressing the liability of the Skate Park and the insurance aspect, It’s my understanding there are some parks in some cities that are closing their skate parks due to the liability issue and you know, it’s a tough thing because the Council has already approved the funding. On the other hand, I don't think they really considered the liability issue and the usage issue, I voiced that to them. I don't know what to say. We do not know what the actual state of the insurance is, whether we're insured or self-insured; it’s a problem and it is a question to ask, the insurability and the liability issue. I know our Parks and Rec committee, you know; you guys are super, you the director is doing a fantastic job and following the direction from the Council but, we may be headed the wrong direction, I'd hate to see something like that built with hundreds of thousands of dollars and all of a sudden you know maybe a year or two after it's built, we have to close it down. Thank you.
Commissioner - I just want to thank you for your concern, it’s a valid concern and is one that's not to be taken lightly. I have brought that question up as well and continue to seek those answers. Again, we've been discussing our options and we know that is a high priority so I can see that we are looking into that.
Under Special Projects – Staff reported that they’re getting the electrical wiring and things fixed around the stage area, they also have ongoing painting and cleanup.
Under Upcoming Events – Safe Haven Kids League is having an Easter event on April 8th at the Strata Center from 1-5pm; event will include giving away Easter baskets, an egg hunt and lots of vendor and information booths, Tortoise Days is scheduled for the first weekend in May and volunteers/vendors are needed in order to make it a success, plans are in the works for another 4th of July Fireworks Show, more on this as it becomes available.
Under Commission Agenda - every Wednesday from 4:00 to 5:30 PM we're doing programs at the Community Garden, because of the rainwater, all the foliage have already started to sprout, on Saturday, April 22nd, we're going to be the official opening of Suzanne Garden, which is the strange structure that are so grateful for and then as far as the farmers market, we're going on our second year now. This past weekend we had Caltrans come out, which is California Transportation, doing a California Clean Campaign so, we’re partnering with them and we're doing a community cleanup on Thursday from 10:00 to noon; And it's going to be we're all meeting up at the Chamber; our plan is to clean the Boulevard so, when people are coming into our town, they can see our town and our community is clean.
Commissioner - I would also like to point out that the farmers' market takes a great deal of work to put on, we're doing it consistently every single Saturday. I'm contributing at least 40 hours a week just to keep it going and I'm watching the culture of our community transform. When we talk about the market, we'll talk about how we need to have something to be proud about. We have a space for our community to come together and they can network, you know, people get opportunities. I just want to stress what a huge impact we've had on our community and thank the city for working with us and keeping it going and doing something positive because eventually, that’s the only thing that's going on every single Saturday.
Commissioner - I don't mind dogs in the park, but people are not picking up after their dogs. So, I don't know if we have to address that, but you know, it was bad. I went over there on Sunday. I think it's kind of one of the things we know is going to happen, so maybe we can at least provide one or two stations for people to dispose of their dog waste. We can put that on the next agenda for those that can follow the Dog Park. I forgot; we need to go back a page when we were talking about this shade structure. I think I have to take that to the council so can I get a motion? A motion and second were heard to bring back on next agenda replacing the shade structure near the tennis court and taking down the bridge; motion carried. We're also going to change the time of this meeting so more people can attend. Beyond that, we haven’t talked about a change; Commissioner Broussard has a lot going on and it's hard for him.
After all the business was taken care of, the meeting adjourned at approximately 6:48pm.
