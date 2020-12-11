MOJAVE — The family of man shot and killed by a Kern County Sheriff's deputy on Oct. 3 in Mojave has filed a claim against the county for excessive and unjustifiable deadly force.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors was set to discuss the claim in closed session on Tuesday. A claim is filed prior to a lawsuit.
The claim, filed by on behalf of the family by the firm Alexander Forrison and Fehr, LLP, alleges that 39-year-old Mickel Erich Lewis, Sr. was unarmed and nonthreatening when Deputy Jason Ayala shot him six times, and that Ayala didn't make attempts life-saving measures. “Instead, an unknown bystander rushed forward to attempt to provide life-saving measures,” the claim states.
According to the claim, Lewis's daughter was present during the shooting.
The claim also alleges that on Oct. 10, a week after the incident, the family members gathered at the site of the shooting when five deputies “made a visible show of force by stopping in the adjacent parking lot, standing with their batons ant staring at the family. The claim also states that the deputies started circling the family members gathered and “menacingly hovering at a visible distance in the immediate area” and that similar techniques were employed by KCSO deputies around the family's place of residence.
Deputy Ayala was cleared by a KCSO review board, citing that he had followed departmental policy. According to the review, Ayala knew Lewis was on probation and suspected of having a gun when Ayala conducted the traffic stop.
The family's claim stated that Lewis was headed home and that the traffic stop was “initiated without reasonable suspicion or probable cause” on Lewis's part with regard to proof of committing a traffic violation or any other crime.
According to surveillance foot released by KCSO, Lewis initially cooperated with the deputy but soon ran from Ayala. Lewis then charged back at the deputy with his hand the waistband of his pants.
Ayala opened fire on Lewis.
According to KCSO, a handgun wasn't on or near Lewis at the time of the incident. However, the department believes Lewis intended to retrieve a firearm from the vehicle. Additional footage shows that Lewis' girlfriend, a occupant of the vehicle, walked a brief distance to where the shooting occurred; an inspection later found a firearm hidden behind a utility pole.
According to court records, Lewis has a criminal record of spousal abuse, resisting arrest and failure to register as a sexual offender. Numerous court cases were pending at the time of his death.
The family is asking a claim in excess of $100,000.
