FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                         CONTACT: Jasmin LoBasso
DATE: November 3, 2021                                                         jasmin.lobasso@kernlibrary.org
 
 
 
NEWS RELEASE
The Kern County Library Updates StoryTours Routes
Beginning November 15, 2021
 
 
The Kern County Library (KCL) is updating the routes for StoryTours, the temporary bookmobile service power by Community Action Partnership and the Kern County Library. These routes begin on November 15, 2021 and extend through February 2021. Bookmobile routes visit library locations, schools, Headstarts, and parks across Kern County. Visitors to the bookmobile receive a FREE book for their home library at every visit (while supplies last). Stop by the bookmobile and access many library services. Register for a Kern Library card, check out books, return books, sign up for reading challenges, and more! 
 
Mondays – East Kern
10:30 – 11am – Mojave Library
11:15am – 12pm – Mojave Headstart        
1 – 2pm – California City Library
3 – 3:30pm – Boron Park
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Tuesdays – East Bakersfield
9:30 – 10am – Baker Library
10:30 – 11:15am – Heritage Park
12:15 – 1pm – Northeast Library
1:15 – 1:45pm – Sterling Headstart
2:15 – 3pm – Pete Parra Headstart
3:15 – 3:45pm – Friendship Hours
4 – 5pm – David Nelson Pocket Park    
 
 
 
 
Wednesdays – West Kern
9:45 – 10:45am – Lost Hills Wonderful Academy
11:15am – 12pm – Lost Hills Elementary
12:45 – 1:15pm – Elk Hills Elementary
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Please Note: This schedule is subject to change as necessary.
 
This project was made possible with support from the Virginia & Alfred Harrell Foundation. 
 
For more information, including a map of all Bookmobile stop locations, visit kernlibrary.org

