College to offer FASFA Help
The key to reducing the cost of college is getting the most out of your financial aid offers, but applying for financial aid can be a daunting process.
It is not too late get federal financial aid for the upcoming fall semester.
Cerro Coso will be holding a FASFA (Federal Application for Federal Student Aid) workshop on Thursday, July 16th from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Participants must preregister for the event on the College website that will include information on Federal Student Aid, State Student Aid, Institutional Aid, and scholarships.
Cerro Coso wants to help make college more affordable by sharing tips and information about financial aid programs available and streamline the process for application. Parents and students are invited to attend and connect with college experts and get assistance in filling out financial aid applications and helpful hints about making the process easier.
The workshop will offer students and parents a better understanding of each program and how they work in conjunction with any tuition waivers or scholarships students may be eligible to receive.
Preregister for the workshop at www.cerrocoso.edu . Fall classes begin August 24, 2020.
