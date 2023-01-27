ROSAMOND - Back in October of 2022, the Rosamond School Water System sent out a notice informing students, parents, staff and faculty members at the Rosamond High Early College campus that high levels of arsenic above, drinking water standards were detected in their water wells and according to the water system; this is not an emergency.
“We routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants and based on the samples collected from January 4, 2022 to October 3, 2022; water produced by Well 03 contained an average of 10ug/L (0.010 milligrams per liter) of arsenic and water produced by West Well contained an average of 10.3 ug/L (0.10 milligrams per liter) of arsenic. West Well produced water that is above the arsenic maximum contaminant level of 10.0ug/L (0.10 milligrams per liter). This standard is set by the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water and is based on the running annual average of the most recent quarterly arsenic monitoring” according to the notice. The notice also stated that past results at Well 03 have been above the MCL.
THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY – the notice continued by saying that if it had been an emergency, you would have been notified immediately and that some people who drink water containing arsenic above the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.
The Rosamond School Water System has informed everyone within their jurisdiction what they should do as far as drinking water is concerned. “Water fountains have been shut off throughout the Rosamond High Early College Campus, bottled water is available in the front office of Rosamond High Early College Campus and students are provided water during lunch in the cafeteria. We’re working with the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water towards a long-term solution that includes physical consolidation with the neighboring Rosamond Community Services District and we anticipate resolving the problem within 1-year" the notice said.
For more information, please contact the Rosamond School District at 1-661-256-5000 or the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water at 1-661-335-7315. The Rosamond School Water System is asking residents to please, feel free to share this information with everyone who drinks this water; especially those who may not have received the notice directly.
