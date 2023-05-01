Latest News
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Release The Ladybugs in California City
- Rosamond Man arrested for Stolen Vehicles
- Tehachapi area Arrests for March
- The story of the Coso Rock Art District
- Tehachapi Man arrested for 2007 Sexual Assault Pleads No Contest
- S.K.U.S.D. Parent and Community Center Grand Opening
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for March
- KCSO Investigating Homicide in Mojave
- U.S. 395 to Close for Emergency Infrastructure Damage Repairs
- Happy National Library Week!
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.