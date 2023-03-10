The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
37-year old Stephen H. Rush was arrested on Feb. 2nd on Suspicion of False Imprisonment by Violence, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse, Threats of Violence and Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning Assistance or Law Enforcement.
47-year old Katherine Richley was arrested on Feb. 6th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Convicted Felon Purchase or Possess Stun Gun.
25-year old Ricardo Ruiz was arrested on Feb. 8th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possess Burglar’s Tools, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drive w/out License, Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Possession of Ammunition, Unregistered Vehicle and Possession of Personal Identifying Information of Another Person w/Intent to Defraud.
53-year old Francisco Guerrero was arrested on Feb. 9th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
24-year old Henry Lee Sarmiento was arrested in San Bernardino County (Barstow CHP) on Feb. 12th on Suspicion of Fail to Appear after Written Promise.
31-year old Sabrina R. Toutant was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Feb. 13th on Suspicion of Burglary.
34-year old Elizabeth Tabor and 38-year old Charles Nelson Ervin were arrested on Feb. 16th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment and Attempt to Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim.
23-year old Jennifer Hernandez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 20th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
55-year old Gary Barber was arrested on Feb. 22nd on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
31-year old Brandon Alvarado was arrested on Feb. 22nd on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Threats of Violence, Vandalism, Drive w/out License, Maximum Speed: > 100 MPH, Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH and Evading Peace Officer.
31-year old David Nelson was arrested on Feb. 28th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.