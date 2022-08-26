Tom Lackey’s Office donates thousands of supplies to schools, nonprofits

More than 9,000 items were donated and distributed to schools and nonprofits in Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s 36th Assembly District school supply drive.
Corporate donors from Learn4Life, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Mental Health American, Wifi Hotshots and the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Palmdale were thanked, in addition to individuals who came to donate items during the Stuff-a-Bus event in July.
“I am always so encouraged by the generosity of the people and businesses in this district; they are amazing,” Lackey said.
Lackey’s office sorted all the items after they were donated, and gave them to different schools and organizations, including Summer Bridge Day Camp, You are Enough Foundation, AV Seed and Grow and Sole of the CommUNITY. Several schools in East Kern were also recipients of the donations.
Officials from the schools said these donations would be a blessing for children in need. Other nonprofit organizations say they have seen the number of people showing up to donation drives increasing as well.
PHOTO CAPTION: (Photo courtesy of Tom Lackey’s Office)
Assemblyman Tom Lackey standing with several donated items ready to be sorted and delivered. Larger corporations donated to the event as well as individual residents.
