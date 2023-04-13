The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
32-year old Viandre Moore was arrested in Los Angeles County (Inglewood Police) on Feb. 20th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Vandalism: Paint and Trespassing.
47-year old Katherine Richley was arrested on March 2nd on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Use of 911 Emergency Line w/Intent to Harass.
29-year old Richard Smith was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 5th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
25-year old Bianca Prieto was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on March 5th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury and Threats of Violence.
25-year old Ricardo Ruben Ruiz was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 6th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle.
39-year old Jose Gasco was arrested on March 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
22-year old Cesar Sanchez was arrested on March 10th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, Rape by Foreign Object: Victim under 18, Use of Minor under 18 to Perform Obscene Act and Oral Copulation w/Person under 18.
57-year old Jorge Neri was arrested on March 10th on Suspicion of Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner.
36-year old Christian Davis was arrested on March 12th on Suspicion of Criminal Contempt in Presence of Court, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order, Vandalism; Damage Property, Vandalism: less than $400 and Stalking.
22-year old Devon R. Sajdak was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 10th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
23-year old Shazia Andrews was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 15th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
32-year old William Major was arrested on March 16th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Violation Parole: Felony.
32-year old Dustin Durham was arrested on March 16th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance and Change/Alter/Remove/Obliterate ID Marks on Firearm.
37-year old William Matthews was arrested on March 17th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony and Intoxicated in Public.
29-year old Nathan L. Woodson Sr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 20th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speed over 70 MPH.
33-year old Ricardo P. Reyes was arrested on March 20th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Violation of Probation; he was arrested again on March 21st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
39-year old Paul Kellenberger was arrested on March 26th on Suspicion of Trespassing by Driving on Private Property.
46-year old Harry Stubba was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 24th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
42-year old Jesse Gregory was arrested on March 27th on Suspicion of Forged Registration.
51-year old Petronila Pena was arrested on March 28th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
26-year old Rosario Gomez was arrested on March 28th on Suspicion of Vandalism.
31-year old Vincent Villanueva was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Possession of Burglar’s Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
35-year old Juan F. Floresalverez was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
37-year old Jessica Rivera was arrested on March 30th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Possession of Controlled Substance.
33-year old Martina Baraza was arrested on March 30th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Intoxicated in Public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.