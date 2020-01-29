ALTAONE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION BOARD OF DIRECTORS EARNS DISTINGUISHED DESIGNATION
Ridgecrest, California. January 29, 2020. Members of the AltaOne Federal Credit Union Board of Directors recently received the NAFCU Certified Volunteer Expert (NCVE) designation. The certification is considered a powerful symbol of commitment and dedication to the role as a credit union volunteer and board director in the credit union industry. Earned after many hours of intense study over subjects such as corporate governance, fiduciary duties, risk and compliance management, and understanding key financial ratios, the Board achieved this certification as one of its important 2019 goals as a group. “The Board takes its role very seriously, and we wanted a designation that showed our membership that we were committed toward serving our membership while enhancing our industry expertise,” said Margie Hannon, Board Chair. “Corporate governance is core to ensuring our organization remains strong and successful. Our management team is extremely excited for the Board’s large achievement as a group”, said Pam Easley, CEO and President of AltaOne. “We have many great initiatives for 2020 and beyond for our membership, and look forward to the strong partnership between our team, our board and our community,” Easley added.
AltaOne Federal Credit Union has approximately $660 million in assets, located in the Eastern Sierra region of California serving over 11 communities with over 57,000 members.
