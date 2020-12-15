The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
21-year old Dominik B. Miller was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on Nov. 1st on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
21-year old Colton Jorian was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 2nd on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person.
27-year old Andrew Denham was arrested on Nov. 9th on Suspicion of Petty Theft and Failure to Sign Citation.
43-year old Joseph R. Grizzanti was arrested in Los Angeles County (Glendora Police) on Nov. 6th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
23-year old Anthony A. Burbanocordova was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Nov. 6th on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle While in Public Place, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle and Carry Loaded Firearm While not the Registered Owner.
78-year old Robert Feinour was arrested on Nov. 16th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Vandalism: Paint.
34-year old Maegen Bower was arrested on Nov. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
34-year old Jesse Moreno was arrested in Kings County (Kings County Sheriff) on Nov. 17th on Suspicion of WARRANTS: Warrants or Holds Only.
23-year old Chance Harvey was arrested in Mariposa County (Mariposa County Sheriff) on Nov. 19th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
37-year old Erik Jimenez was arrested in San Bernardino County (Barstow CHP) on Nov. 19th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury; he was arrested again on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of Injure Railroad/Railroad Bridge.
32-year old Allison Inlow was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
18-year old Samarion Williams was arrested on Nov. 30th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, First Degree Residential Burglary and Burglary.
26-year old Katrina Dakota Drouin was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Nov. 30th on Suspicion of Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
