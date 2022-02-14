BORON - The Boron Community Swimming Pool Restoration is slowly coming along. On Jan. 12th, committee member Connie Buchs gave an update in a post on Facebook as to how far along the project is. "The hard parts for the pump house have been ordered which include the heater, pump, filter, piping and other things; also; bids have gone out for the refurbishing of the pool and deck" Buchs said.
The committee is asking everyone to be patient as the contractors are dealing with many COVID issues and the supply chain problems. "Just getting people out here to look at the pool has taken a lot and it seems everyone is staying home these days and building their own pools. We will be passing along new information every few weeks as things progress so there's no need to contact me with questions or concerns" Buchs added.
As we reported in April of 2021, the Boron Community Swimming Pool has been in dire need of repairs for quite some time due to weather conditions and COVID-19 closures during 2020. The pool went unused for around 20 months and when restrictions were lifted by the state, the Muroc Joint Unified School District as well as others went to take a look at the area in order to determine just how much damage was done to the pool area. Several fundraisers were held and the estimated $65,000 was raised in a short time; Rio-Tinto Borates and Lithium also matched the funds that were raised bringing the total raised to approximately $130,000 for the necessary repairs and replacement of the pool area. Rio-Tinto Borates Community Affairs Manager Marybeth Garrison told us during a sit-down interview in 2021 that she has a clean-up crew on standby and "Boron will have a brand new swimming pool come summer of 2022".
We will continue to follow this story as it develops so stay tuned for more updates.
