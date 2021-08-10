Update: Police have located the missing 8-year-old, and thanks the public for their assistance.
--
The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young girl who was last seen Aug 9 in the Mojave area.
According to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff’s office, 8-year-old Shamyrah Munns was last seen with Felicia Mcwright at about 11:00 a.m.
The release describes Mcwright as an African American woman at 5’6 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Mcwright may also be heading to an unknown residence in California City or the Lancaster area with Munns.
It is unknown what Munns is wearing or if Mcwright poses any danger to the juvenile. Mcwright is possibly driving a small unknown make sedan.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
