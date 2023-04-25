District Attorney Announces National Crime Victims’ Rights Week And Victims’ Rights March
Bakersfield – Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer seeks to remind the public that April 24-30 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Initially established in 1981 by President Ronald Regan, National Crime Victims’ Rights week is a time to honor survivors and victims of crime as well as the organizations and public servants that support their pursuit for justice.
This year’s local events will be highlighted by the Victims’ Rights March, which traditionally has been hosted by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office each year during Victims’ Rights Week.
This year’s Victims’ Rights March will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The event will begin with a ceremony to be held in the courtyard immediately to the west of the Kern County Administrative building at 1115 Truxtun Avenue. After the ceremony, participants will be invited to march on a short walk around the downtown area of Bakersfield before concluding in the courtyard where it began. For this year’s march, the District Attorney will be focusing on the impacts upon parents who have lost children to homicide crimes.
All members of the public are invited to attend the event. The annual Victims’ Rights March has historically been an important outlet for victims to share memories of loved ones and unite under the banner of justice and support for victims of crime.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on this year’s event, stating, “National Crime Victims’ Rights Week offers a reminder that those who have lost their lives to crime are not forgotten, and that justice is always within reach. We celebrate it by taking a stand against crime, honoring crime victims and survivors, and paying tribute to those who have lost their lives to crime. The Victims’ Rights March encourages solidarity in the pursuit of justice and is a tradition that reflects Kern County’s dedication to victims of crime.”
