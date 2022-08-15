RCSD working with new engineer for water reclamation plant

ROSAMOND — The RCSD Board held a regular meeting Aug 10, starting off by unanimously approving to continue to hold public meetings virtually and follow other COVID measures outlined in a declaration by the Governor.
In an update on the water reclamation plant, director of public works John Houghton said the plant startup is moving right along, and things are going well. The RCSD crew is adjusting systems and working out minor issues.
All of the bio requirements are currently being met. The RCSD team is also working with a new engineer from Kennedy Jenks, the company hired to design and help complete the plant, and is very encouraged with the progress being made and the path forward.
Other updates on the public works department included the crew cleaning sewer lines, repairing leaks, and completing training on the new billing software.
RCSD experienced theft of copper wire at the water bank. A police report was filed, officials said these types of crimes are currently a regional problem.
General Manager Steve Perez said Indian Wells Valley was paying $8,528 per acre-foot for water from the state with no guarantee of delivery. Considering that cost, Indian Wells would need to spend $6.4 million on water from the state to meet their water needs. The lack of water availability in that region could affect Ridgecrest, China Lake Naval Base, and the surrounding communities. Perez said he is encouraging the Kern County to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.