CALIFORNIA CITY - California City Police Department is seeking information on resident being investigated for crimes related to minors.
According to a CCPD news release, Jonathan Rene Lindsey, 46, was arrested May 14 for alleged sexual acts with a minor. Lindsey was booked in Kern County Jail and later released on bail.
Police are asking anyone with information concerning this case to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.
