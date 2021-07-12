The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
52-year old Marc Fuller was arrested on June 8th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and False Imprisonment w/Force and Violence.
43-year old Timothy Finamore was arrested on June 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Threats of Violence, Trespass on Closed Lands and Intoxicated in Public.
43-year old Victoria Hernandez was arrested on June 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Attempted Crime, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Tamper with Vehicle.
30-year old Scott Murphy was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on June 11th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
42-year old Michael J. McCune was arrested on June 12th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
36-year old Liliana Ivette Sandoval was arrested on June 12th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
28-year old George Pedroza was arrested on June 13th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
29-year old Vincent Villanueva was arrested on June 13th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended.
36-year old Christopher Flores was arrested on June 15th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
52-year old Dale T. Paschal was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 12th on Suspicion of Transport/Sell Narcotic Controlled Substance.
29-year old Salota P. Pires was arrested in Los Angeles County (Long Beach Police) on June 16th on Suspicion of Grand Theft, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Diffused Light, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle and Cary Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
36-year old Sharicka Morris was arrested on June 21st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Grand Theft, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Trespass by Driving on Private Property, Burglary – Other and Burglary.
55-year old Joseph F. Cruz was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive w/out License.
21-year old Hector Ortiz was arrested on June 22nd on Suspicion of Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
33-year old Michael Brizendine was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 23rd on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
34-year old Desmond Lakes was arrested on June 27th on Suspicion of Burglary, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
62-year old Robert J. Colbert Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on June 21st on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
49-year old Anderson Jackson was arrested in Mono County (Bridgeport CHP) on June 25th on Suspicion of Speed Exceeding 15 MPH w/Commercial Vehicle.
42-year old Alfred Sarco was arrested in Los Angeles County (Compton Sheriff) on June 30th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
