The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
18-year old Xavier Alcantar was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on April 3rd on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
23-year old Kayleen Joshua Morgan was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on April 4th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
53-year old Luliu M. Oros was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 10th on Suspicion of Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol
26-year old Tyree Tamrie Smith was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on April 16th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
62-year old James R. Wilson was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 13th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Donovan X. Jackson was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
32-year old Dovante Thomas was arrested in Los Angeles County (Gardena Police) on April 22nd on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
