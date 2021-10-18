DECEDENT’S NAME: Michelle Jorlei Brotherton
CASE #: C03925-21
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Modesto
AGE: 45 years
TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: October 16, 2021
TIME OF INCIDENT: 0634 hours
LOCATION: State Route 58, Just West of State Route 172, Mojave
DATE OF DEATH: October 16, 2021
TIME OF DEATH: 0634 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
DETAILS: Michelle Jorlei Brotherton was the operator of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. She was determined to be deceased at the scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol, Mojave
PHONE: (661) 824-2408
