DECEDENT’S NAME: Michelle Jorlei Brotherton

CASE #: C03925-21

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Modesto

AGE: 45 years

TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: October 16, 2021

TIME OF INCIDENT: 0634 hours

LOCATION: State Route 58, Just West of State Route 172, Mojave

DATE OF DEATH: October 16, 2021

TIME OF DEATH: 0634 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

DETAILS: Michelle Jorlei Brotherton was the operator of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. She was determined to be deceased at the scene.  A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol, Mojave

PHONE: (661) 824-2408

