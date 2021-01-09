EASTERN KERN - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of January 11 – January 15, 2021. Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert.
Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14, all ramps and lanes will be open. Major work is suspended until early February. Work this week will be intermittent and not expected to cause any delays. Drivers are encouraged to keep their speed down while traveling through the work zone.
Bridge Maintenance Project: Cameron Canyon – On State Route 58 about two miles east of Exit 159, crews will be working on both of the westbound lanes. There may be lane closures through the work zone with minimal delays Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.
Bridge Maintenance Project: Tehachapi – On the Mill Street overcrossing over State Route 58, construction crews will be performing HMA Paving work on the bridge. There will be one-way traffic control through the work zone with minimal delays on Thursday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm. Travel on SR 58 under the overcrossing should not be affected.
Tehachapi Permit Project – On State Route 202 in Tehachapi, the eastbound lane between Jeffery Road and Santa Lucia Street will be shifted to the center lane Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The turn lanes will be impacted at the intersection of SR 202 and Woodford-Tehachapi Road. Drivers will not experience delays, but are encouraged to use caution through the area.
