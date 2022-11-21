View Online

November 15, 2022

Kern County Library Closed for Staff In-Service Day - Friday, December 2, 2022

Kern County Library’s twenty-two branches will be closed on Friday, December 2, 2022, for Staff In-Service Day. This one day every year, allows library staff from around the County to collectively meet in-person to participate in learning opportunities. Public libraries are continuously evolving and it's important to keep up to date with new strategies, ideas, technologies, data, and related professional practices.

"Providing an in-service day for library employees ultimately ends up benefiting the residents we serve around our great County. Staff are able to learn and grow professionally in areas of program development, customer service, safety protocols, new technologies, and overcoming challenges," stated Andie Sullivan, Director of Libraries.

Libraries will continue to operate normal business hours on Saturday, December 3, 2022.


The Library's digital collection remains available to all Kern County residents 24/7. It includes access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content, and more at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary.

Approved by the Kern County Board of Supervisors, Resolution # 2022-300, October 25, 2022.

