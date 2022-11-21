|View Online
Kern County Library Closed for Staff In-Service Day - Friday, December 2, 2022
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Kern County Library Closed for Staff In-Service Day - Friday, December 2, 2022
- Caltrans to Host Tire Amnesty Day at Locations in Eastern Kern County
- Traffic Advisory for the Week of 11/21/2022 – 11/25/2022
- McCarthy Secures $78M in DoD Funding for NAWS China Lake School
- New Mayor, Council for California City
- Woman arrested on Rosamond murder charges
- East Kern Libraries Special Events for Kids and Adults in Nov.
- Traffic Advisory for the Week of 11/14/2022 – 11/18/2022
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New Mayor, Council for California City
- Woman arrested on Rosamond murder charges
- California City Fire Department
- The Story of Francis Marion Smith; Borax King
- Advisory Message: Traffic Fatality - Jaiden William Moore
- California City area Arrests for Oct.
- Advisory Message: Traffic Fatality - Alyssa Rene Miller
- Caltrans to Host Tire Amnesty Day at Locations in Eastern Kern County
- Rodolfo “Rudy” Garcia Valdez June 9, 1949 – October 14, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.