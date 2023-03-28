ANDREW FREEBORN
CANTIL, Calif., Just after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire north of California City. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a multi-story single-family dwelling with active fire in the second story. Firefighters started with a transitional attack and victim searches, progressing to an interior fire attack. No victims or patients were located on scene and the fire was contained to the apartment area of the second story.
