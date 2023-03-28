Neuralia Road Structure Fire

Neuralia Road Structure Fire
DATE: MARCH 28, 2023
TIME: 03:18

INCIDENT NUMBER

2313931

INCIDENT TYPE

REINFORCED RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE
 
LOCATION: 32292 NEURALIA ROAD
CLOSEST COMMUNITY: CANTIL
CAUSE: UNDETERMINED
 

INCIDENT NARRATIVE

CANTIL, Calif., Just after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire north of California City. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a multi-story single-family dwelling with active fire in the second story. Firefighters started with a transitional attack and victim searches, progressing to an interior fire attack. No victims or patients were located on scene and the fire was contained to the apartment area of the second story.

 

INJURIES/FATALITIES

INJURIES: 0
FATALITIES: 0

PROPERTY LOST/SAVED

ESTIMATED VALUE LOSS: $0
ESTIMATED VALUE SAVED: $0

KCFD EQUIPMENT ASSIGNED

ENGINES: 14, 73, 75, 77
PATROLS: NONE
TRUCKS: NONE
SPECIALTY EQUIPMENT: WT12

TOTAL PERSONNEL

17

ASSISTING AGENCIES

CALIFORNIA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT, SCE

ON CALL FIRE INFORMATION OFFICER

PHONE: 1-661-330-0133

