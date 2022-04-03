Desert Song Foursquare Church would like to invite the public to attend an Easter Service at 10am in California City’s Central Park, 10400 Heather Avenue, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. This outdoor service will be a joyful celebration of the resurrection of Christ. Come hear a message of hope and encouragement. All are welcome. Please come just as you are.
Children are welcome to attend as well and will enjoy their own service. Free coffee and tea will be available. Assistance is available for seniors and those with mobility limitations.
Desert Song invites you to be our guest on Sundays at 10am and Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Visit our website www.desertsongchurch.org to learn more or find us on Facebook @DesertSongFoursquare for daily encouragement.
