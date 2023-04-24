MOJAVE - Another fun-filled Plane Crazy Saturday took place on April 15th which featured guest speaker Mr. Phil Schultz and the weather actually cooperated with all of us.
Mojave Transportation Museum founder Mrs. Cathy Hansen welcomed everyone to the presentation which took place at 11am inside the M.A.S.P. boardroom just off the Voyager Restaurant; she then introduced Mr. Phil Schultz who was the guest speaker.
Mr. Schultz gave a little bit of information about himself then he began his slide presentation. "The first flight of the experimental High-Bypass GE-36 Unducted Fan Engine at Mojave took place on Aug. 20, 1986 and the sound of people standing on the ground was very unusual as the two tows of carbon-composite blades were contra rotating and the tips of the blades were supersonic when spinning at flying speeds" Mr. Schultz said.
According to his slide presentation, the GE-36 was more fuel efficient by up to 50% compared to the stock engine on the 727 test aircraft. "Even though this engine was never put into production, all of the information gained during ground testing and flying test hours, was retained and used in future engine designs which included the massive GE-90 engine that was used on the Boeing 777 airliner.
Right before the end of the presentation and after Mr. Schultz was finished speaking, Mr. Steve Rushmore who is a board member with the Mojave Transportation Museum presented Mrs. Hansen with a birthday cake and gave her and Mr. Schultz birthday wishes because both of the celebrate birthdays in the month of April.
After the presentation, everyone was treated to lots of vintage aircrafts on the tarmac at the airport where Mojave area CHP Officer Blais and Mojave CHP Senior Volunteers Charlene and Linda greeted guests in attendance.
The Mojave Desert News wishes Mrs. Hansen and Mr. Schultz a very Happy Birthday and thanks both for allowing us to be a part of this special event. Hope to see all of you next month.
