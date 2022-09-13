This election year, three Cal City residents have filed their paperwork to make a bid for the mayoral seat on the city council.
Seven will be running for city council, as three seats become available, including the position of mayor.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin will be running for re-election this year, in addition to council member Kelly Kulikoff whose term ends in November. Joe Barragan, the former public works director, will also be making a first-time run for mayor.
Those running for city council includes Shawn Bradley, Ron Smith, Mark Goodell, Donald Parris, Michael Kulikoff, Kim Welling and Marcus Fair.
Keith Middleton is the only name listed running for city treasurer.
