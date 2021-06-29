BORON – Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium plant in Boron has announced their 2021 “Mules” for years of dedication and service to borax. Each year, the “mule” status is awarded to the 20 longest-serving employees at the Boron Operations plant; they’re recognized and celebrated at a lunch and given a “20-mule team” jacket and a coveted brown numbered mule hardhat. As of this report, there have been only two women who have received the award in Boron; they are Betty Peters (the first female mule) and Kim Evans.
The 2021 “Mules” by name and years of service are: Ronald Roquemore – 53 years, Bruce Nelson – 43 years, Gregory Smith – 43 years, Micheal Williamson – 42 years, Mark Blankenship – 42 years, Kim Evans – 42 years, Frederick Freeman – 42 years, John Gallard – 42 years, Joe Turner Jr. – 41 years, David Sarver – 41 years, James Henderson - 41 years, Russell York – 41 years, Timothy Merritt – 41 years, Duane McKean – 41-years, Thomas Laskey – 40 years, Ricky Beck – 40 years, Crescencio Ancheta Jr. – 40 years, Vance Anderson – 40 years, Joseph Jarmillo – 40 years and Robert Cadger – 40 years.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate the “Mules” on their years of service to the company and wish all of you well; you deserve it.
