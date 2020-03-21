On Saturday, March 21, 2020, at about 11:36 a.m., deputies from the Mojave Substation were dispatched to a report of a male subject refusing to leave the Family Dollar in the 2300-block of Highway 58.
Deputies arrived and contacted the subject. During the interaction, the subject became combative and a physical altercation took place between the subject and responding deputies. An officer-involved shooting ensued.
Deputies and responding paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the subject was pronounced deceased on scene.
Deputies sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.
Homicide detectives arrived on scene and assumed command of the investigation. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.
Please direct any media inquiries related to this incident to Deputy Matt Alvarez, (661) 487-4553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.