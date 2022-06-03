BORON - Boron Junior Senior High School held their 40th annual Academic Awards Banquet on Tuesday, May 24th, beginning at 5:00 PM inside the multipurpose room at the school. The banquet portion of the event consisted of Tri-tip, salad, dinner roll and mixed vegetables. Students and teachers served everyone who attended the dinner and dessert was available for purchase from Miss Madeline; dinner ended around 6:00 PM. The multipurpose room was decorated courtesy of the art students of Boron Junior High School and their teacher, Mrs. Ortiz, who is also the history teacher.
After the dinner portion was over, Dr. David Ellms, who is the Boron Junior Senior High School principal opened the awards ceremony by welcoming everyone and thanking Neal and Debbie Davies from cooking the meat for the dinner. ASB Secretary Sebastian Andalia led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance, Dr. Ellms introduced the Muroc Joint Unified School District board members then, it was on to the awards presentation.
The first award given out was the Tony Killberg Principals Award which is given to a senior who had shown hard work devoted to Boron High School the same way Mrs. Killberg showed it while she was principal at Boron High. The winner of the Tony Killberg Memorial Award was Michael Garcia. The next award presented was the Cook-Robertson Spirit Award. The award is named after Connie Cook and Jeannie Robertson, who were both Boron High School cheerleaders and tragically killed in a car accident in 1964, on their way home from a basketball game along with their coach, Mr. Sal Bursey and his wife Pat. The Cook-Robertson Spirit award winner was Aiden Miller. Boron High School senior Michael Garcia was named Student of the Month for May by Calif. State 36th Dist. Assemblyman Tom Lackey and was presented with a certificate on May 13th.
The following department awards were presented by their teachers: High School Art winner Kaycee Walsh, Junior High Art winner Geordyn Rundsblade, High School Industrial Arts winner James Hixon, High School Aerospace winner William Matthews, Junior High Aerospace winner Braeden Crowe, High School Spanish winner Zerin Martz, High School English winner Brandon Cano Aguilar, Junior High English winner Blake Caillier, High School Science winner Chaise Updike, Junior High Science winner Blake Caillier, High School Social Studies winner Tatum Wiggs, Junior High Social Studies winner Blake Caillier, High School Mathematics winner Addison Tarrow, Junior High Mathematics winner Blake Caillier, High School Physical Education winner Victorio Pico, Junior High Physical Education winner Blake Caillier, High School Band winner Charles Johnson, Junior High Band winner Alonso Curiel Contreras, Choir winner Bella Job, Varsity Mathletes winner Jason Richardson, Varsity Mathletes winner Bradley Wiggs, Girl's Athletics winner Graycnn Heigel and Kaili York, Boys' Athletic winner Mykel McClendon, ASB winner Jason Richardson, the Principals Award winners are: 7th grade Christian Morgan and Kallie Wolfe, 8th Grade Bella Job and Andrew Gartica, 9th grade Alijah Olds and Chandler Jackson, 10th grade Xavier Davies and Nikolas Hickey, 11th grade. Ian Roberson and Chaise Updike, 12th grade Chance Jackson and Aiden Miller. The Golden Bobcat Male Award winner was Rayden Singer and the Golden Bobcat Female Award winner went to Addison Tarrow. The Senior Male Athlete winner was Michael Garcia and the Senior Female Athlete Award winner was Tatum Wiggs. The Bobcat Spirit Awards went as follows: 7th grade Kalli Wolfe, 8th Grade Bella Job, 9th grade Emelia Flores, 10th grade William Matthews, 11th grade Aden Hanson and 12th grade Aiden Miller. The 8th Grade Awards went as follows: Highest Academics went to Bella Job and Blake Caillier, Leadership went to Jace Kostopolous and Bella Job, Citizenship went to Brynn Dadey and Christopher Gardner and Best All Around went to Jalen York and Mia Naples.
The Boron High School Class of 2022 Valedictorians are: Brandon Cano Aguilar, Graycnn, Heigel, Addison Tarrow, and Tatum Wiggs; the Boron High School Class of 2022 Salutatorian is Michael Garcia.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank everyone who attended the awards banquet and ceremony. We would also like to congratulate each and every winner as well as all the students, for all their hard work during the past year. We would also like to recognize the teachers, faculty and staff at Boren Junior Senior High School, as well as the board members from the Muroc Joint Unified School District.
