During this time he called my office, where I was honored to contact the VA on his behalf, and I am glad to report that we were able to help him. Bill shared, “The nudge your office gave them did the trick. I was contacted by the prosthetic clinic at Loma Linda and all of a sudden they have all the funding they need and I have already been to see them for the initial procedure to get me my prosthesis.”
Our veterans are true patriots – men and women whose courage we should aspire to emulate. Their valor while serving was unmatched, and as a Member of Congress, I will continue fighting to ensure that the benefits that they have not only earned, but deserve, are provided to them in a swift manner.
If you are in need of any assistance, please call my office at (661) 327-3611, and I would be happy to help you.
