Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood has announced that he will run for re-election.
In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Sheriff said, "I have been asked by hundreds about my plans for the next election. Yes I will run!"
Youngblood was re-elected in 2018. His term is up in 2022.
Youngblood was first elected in 2006.
