CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City Police Department announced in a press release that they have new lobby and front desk hours of operation beginning Feb 13th.
The new lobby hours are Monday through Friday from 8am-4pm and closed on major holidays. This announcement comes as a result of staffing levels and will not affect availability of police assistance at all. The new lobby hours will limit business transactions such as impound hearings, ticket sign-offs, yard sale permits and dog licenses.
For more information on the new front desk/lobby hours, feel free to contact the Calif. City Police at 1-760-373-8606 during normal business hours.
