Kern County Road Closures

New or Updated Closures...
Location: CAL. CITY BLVD AND BUSINESS ROUTE 58
Area: HWY 14 TO ARROYO AVE.
Date Closed: 10/11/2021 10:25:00 AM
Reason: HIGH WINDS.
Comments: HWY 58 EXIT 165 ALSO CLOSED.
*****Advisory: South bound Highway 14 and Southbound Sierra Highway closed from Avenue A to Avenue I due to blowing dust and reduced visibility.********
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.