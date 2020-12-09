BAKERSFIELD — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood urged county residents to “do the right thing” when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
In a 42-second video posted to Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 8, Youngblood asked the public to follow his example over the next three weeks under Gov. Gavin Newsom's most recent stay-at-home order.
“I'm going to stay at home as much as I can, I'm going to socially distance, wash my hands and where a mask, and I'm going to do my part to slow the COVID spread down.”
However, Youngblood said KCSO would not enforce the state's most recent mandate.
Leadership is not defined by issuing orders,” Youngblood said. “Leadership is defined by setting example.”
He added “I'm not going to make criminals out of good citizens in my county … but I trust you will do the right thing.”
Newsom's order, issued Dec. 3, affects whole regions, such as San Joaquin Valley region, which includes Kern, and Southern California. When a region's intensive care unit bed capacity falls below 15%, the region goes into a stay-at-home order similar to the one Newsom issued in March, at the beginning of the pandemic.
The governor's orders effectively shut down all barbershops, nail salons, bars and wineries indoor and outdoor playgrounds, all overnight campgrounds and barred hotels from accepting short-term reservations, except for those deemed essential or critical care units. Restaurants were ordered to return to delivery and pick-up only service, and churches told to go back to outdoor service. The governor's order also prohibits gatherings of any size with those from outside a household.
A third wave of COVID-19 infections hit California hard, initially forcing the state's Department of Public Health to effectively slide dozens of counties back into the most restrictive tier of “Blueprint to a Safer Economy” in late November, followed by a regional advisory curfew.
Kern County's numbers have spiked, including an high report of 1,055 new cases reported on Tuesday, Dec. 8, bringing the total number of people who had tested positive since March to 46,397. Of those who had COVID-19, 18,825 have recovered, but the virus has claimed 457 lives.
California City's own case count has jumped in recent weeks, nearly doubling. As of Tuesday, the total case count was 338, with 83 recovered and another 40 to have presumed recovered. Mojave had reported 97 total cases, with 32 recovered.
Rosamond's caseload also spiked, hitting 609 total cases, with 168 people have recovered and 121 presumed recovered.
The 93561 area code that includes Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs has the most of any East Kern community, reporting just over 1,600 cases, with half having since recovered.
The San Joaquin Valley fell to 5.6% on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and the county's 10 healthcare acute care facilities reported they were either at capacity or near it. On Monday, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital reported no available ICU beds, where it normally has four; Adventist Health Tehachapi reported three of its four ICU beds were full.
Kern Medical Center, Kern County's only public healthcare facility in Bakersfield, reported that its 24 beds were all full.
“This is what we do and we’re prepared to handle it," said Russell Judd, CEO of Kern Medical.
Dignity Health's top local nursing administrator told the Bakersfield Californian holiday gatherings are the likely top cause for the recent spread.
"Where we’re seeing the most transmission of COVID is in people’s living rooms," Terri Church, vice president and chief nursing officer for Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Dignity Health Central California Division, told the Bakersfield Californian. "We may have beds but chances are we will not have staff to take care of all the people unless we curtail our holiday celebrations."
While top officials are optimistic in light of a COVID-19 vaccine anticipated to be delivered to Kern County to help essential workers like medical care personnel, they expect to see a gloomy winter before things get better.
