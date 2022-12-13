MONO COUNTY – Caltrans has closed two more Mono County highways for the winter season, after this weekend’s snowstorm. State Route 158 N (North June Lake Loop) and State Route 120 E have closed for the season.
Caltrans District 9 has seven of its eight mountain roads in winter closure:
· State Route 168 W at Aspendell
· State Route 203 at Mammoth Mountain Inn
· State Route 120 W at Lee Vining
· State Route 108 (Sonora Pass)
· State Route 89 (Monitor Pass)
· State Route 120 E (Mono Mills Road)
· State Route 158 N (North June Lake Loop
State Route 270 (Bodie Road) remains in a storm closure and will also be assessed for reopening later this month.
Additionally, the Crestview Safety Roadside Rest Area in Mono County is closed for the winter.
With the snowy season here, Caltrans is reminding all drivers to make sure they’re properly prepared before traveling to higher elevations. Caltrans has put together a video detailing what you should pack before setting out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dO0k4fvd29w.
For the latest information on highway conditions, please visit the Caltrans QuickMap website at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the app to your smartphone. You can also call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e., Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at (760) 881-7145 or TTY 711.
